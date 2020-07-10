New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) State-owned Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) has imported 55,000 tonnes of fertilizers so far this financial year.

"FACT has placed purchase orders for import of three shipments of fertilizers. Out of this, two shipments have already arrived. In this, one shipment is of 27,500 tonnes of MOP and the other one is of 27,500 tonnes of complex fertilizer," an official statement said.

Also Read | Microsoft Teams Launches Together Mode, Dynamic View & Video Filters to Make Virtual Meetings Look Real.

The third shipment is of MOP (Muriate of Potash) which is expected to arrive in August, it added.

The company is planning to restart Caprolactam operations during the current financial year, after completing major maintenance activities and installing online effluent monitoring facilities.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Render Images Surface Online Ahead of Launch.

Trial run of the plants has been completed, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)