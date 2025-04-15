Kota, Apr 15 (PTI) A family of four was killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on the Itawa state highway on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, the motorcycle flung 5 feet in the air and fell into a ditch, killing Ilyas (29), his wife Sitara (27) and his niece Joya (17) on the spot. His 8-month-old son succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The incident occurred when the family were returning on a motorcycle from a relative's house on Tuesday morning when they were hit by a speeding car on the Kota-Itawa state highway, circle inspector at Sultanpur police station Satyanarayan Malav, said.

None of the passengers in the car were injured in the accident, he said.

A case was registered against the car driver and his vehicle has been seized. The police handed over the bodies to family members after conducting a post-mortem, he added. Further investigation is underway.

