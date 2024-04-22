Faridabad, Apr 22 (PTI) A woman died in a road accident here on Monday, hours before she was supposed to get married, police said.

Ankita, a resident of Moldband, along with her brother Sumankit, cousin Nishant Kumar and a friend were on the way to her uncle's house in Vinay Nagar for a pre-wedding ritual when the tragedy occurred, her maternal uncle Mithlesh Kumar said.

Their car crashed into a truck parked on Sector 37 bypass road and all four got injured. They were taken to a nearby private hospital where Ankita died during treatment, police said.

The others have been referred to a trauma centre in Delhi, they said.

Ankia worked in a private gold financing company, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered and the body was handed over to family after a post-mortem.

