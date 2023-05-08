Gondia, May 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday said farmers should also take up experimental farming along with traditional methods and use modern technology.

Mungantiwar was speaking at the review meet for the pre-kharif season in Gondia district.

The minister directed agriculture officials to ensure that farmers are provided seeds, fertilisers and other agriculture material at the right price and make sure that there is a steady supply.

He further appealed to farmers in the region to take up experimental farming and use modern technologies for cultivation.

Mungantiwar, who is the district's guardian minister, asked officials of the fisheries department to prepare a plan for promotion of Aqua culture in Gondia, which is known for its lakes.

