New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Centre on Monday said two divisional offices of Food Corporation of India (FCI) at Aurangabad and Amravati in the state of Maharashtra will be operational with immediate effect.

The role of Centre's nodal agency FCI is of paramount importance in ensuring food security to masses ensured under National Food Security Act. And the FCI in Maharashtra has been doing work efficiently, it said.

Union Minister of State for Food Raosaheb Patil Danve, in a statement, said: "With this, the farmers, PDS beneficiaries, NGOs, government agencies and end-consumers of Marathwada and Western Vidarbha will be benefited in a significant manner."

With the opening of these offices, it will be convenient to approach the respective divisional offices of FCI to get the work executed efficiently," he said.

Entire operations of managing storage capacities with day today activities, lifting for Public Distribution System and procurement operation as and when required will be monitored from the divisional offices as per the revised structure, he added.

FCI in Maharashtra was operational through its six divisional offices including Goa.

