Mudhumalai (Tamil Nadu), Dec 21 (PTI) The Forest department has ordered a probe into the death of a female tiger, which was found dead in the Mudhumalai forest in Nilgiris district, officials said.

The cause of the feline's death will be ascertained only after a post mortem is conducted, they said.

The big cat was found dead by forest department's field personnel while on a patrol, following which higher officials were alerted.

Subsequently, a probe was ordered and an autopsy will be carried out in the presence of an expert team to ascertain the tiger's cause of death, they added.

