Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said that the fight against drugs has to be turned into a people's movement and sought the cooperation of all to tackle it.

He said the government and various other bodies including educational institutions, and other organisations are putting in their efforts to tackle the menace of drug abuse among the youth.

Governor, however, felt that for the desired results, the fight against drugs has to be turned into a people's movement.

Kataria, who was speaking to reporters here Wednesday evening, earlier this month undertook a six-day 'padyatra' (foot march) against drugs. His 'padyatra' started from the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Gurdaspur, before culminating in Amritsar.

Replying to a question, Kataria lashed out at Pakistan for pushing drugs through drones.

He said that the Punjab government would also deploy an anti-drone system to check the smuggling of narcotics and weapons through unmanned aerial vehicles from Pakistan.

The governor will lead a walk for a "drug-free Chandigarh" on May 3 with the objective of spreading awareness amongst the youths.

More than 5,500 participants including school students, NSS volunteers, ex-servicemen, Resident Welfare Association members, and employees of various departments of Chandigarh Administration will gather at eight designated locations and march towards Tiranga Urban Park in Sector 17, as part of the event.

