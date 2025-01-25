New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has launched a probe after more than 250 people accused FIITJEE's East Delhi centre of fraudulent practices and mismanagement following the coaching institute's abrupt shutdown, sources said on Saturday.

According to the complaint, people carrying reports of FIITJEE centres closing nationwide, visited the East Delhi centre to seek clarity on the closures of branches, sudden faculty resignations, and alleged non-payment of staff salaries.

Several FIITJEE centres have unexpectedly shut down across Delhi-NCR and many teachers resigned due to non-payment of salaries for months, according to students and their parents.

FIRs have been registered against two centres of the private institute, which provides coaching for competitive exams to engineering aspirants, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad.

FIITJEE runs 73 centres across the country, according to its website.

According to the complaint, "We were shocked to note that nobody was available in the centre except one guard who had closed the centre. We tried to open the office and found that all staff members resigned due to non-payment of pending salaries and joined other institutes. A big turbulence is going around across all FIITJEE centres."

"It is so painful and scary to all of us since our hard-earned money and the careers of our children are under threat," it read.

The parents of children enrolled with FIITJEE claimed it collected substantial fees but failed to fulfil its commitment. A social media group formed by those affected has already garnered 257 members, many of whom are demanding urgent action.

A police officer said they had launched an investigation in the matter.

