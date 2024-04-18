New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A fire broke out in a furniture godown in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, officials said on Thursday.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out on Wednesday night, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

A call about the fire was received at 10:30 pm and 17 fire tenders were pressed into service. The blaze was brought under control in two hours, a DFS official said.

The godown was in an open area and furniture and several tents were gutted in the fire, he said.

It is suspected that the fire started due to a short circuit, the official said.

