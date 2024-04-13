Gurugram, Apr 13 (PTI) A fire broke out in a seventh-floor apartment of a residential society in the Manesar area here on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

There were no casualties in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the seventh floor in Vatika City Homes, Sector 83 around 1 pm. After receiving information about it around 1:30 pm, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control in about two hours, an official said.

Manesar fire department officer Ramkesh said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

