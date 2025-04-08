Noida, Apr 8 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey building in Sector 65 here due to a suspected short circuit, the fire department said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident that took place around 9.35 pm on Monday in the Phase 3 police station area, officials said.

Gautam Budh Nagar Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said, "After receiving information about the blaze, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within two hours."

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building and was brought under control before it could spread to the other floors. Garments and other things were stored on the lower floors, he said.

Choubey said the building was closed when the fire broke out and hence it is suspected that it started due to a short circuit.

