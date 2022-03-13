Kokrajhar, Mar 13 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a market in Assam's Kokrajhar town gutting properties worth around Rs 1 crore, officials said on Sunday.

The fire broke out at the Kokrajhar daily market area near the Kokrajhar Railway Station of the district on Saturday night, they said, adding that there is no loss of life or injury to any person.

It is reported that more than 10 shops were completely gutted in the devastating fire, destroying all properties inside them.

However, the reason behind the fire is believed to be an electrical short circuit, an official of the Fire and Emergency Services said.

"As soon as we got information, several fire tenders rushed to the affected place and doused the fire. There is no loss of life or injury to any person," he added.

Properties worth Rs 1 crore were reportedly engulfed in the fire, the officials added.

