Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) Five members of a family including children sustained burn injuries on Wednesday after a gas cylinder exploded at their rented house here, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6 am when one of the family members turned on the light in the house in Maruthi Layout, they said.

"Five members of the family sustained injuries after a cylinder exploded in their house. Out of those injured, the man, his wife and a minor son are stated to be in critical condition and are being treated at Victoria hospital here," a senior police officer said.

The exact cause which led to cylinder explosion is yet to be ascertained, he added.

