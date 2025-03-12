Amethi (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a speeding tractor in Amethi town, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Bhavani (Asi), was playing outside her house on Tuesday evening when the tractor hit her, leading to her death on the spot.She was the daughter of local TV journalist Arun Gupta.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme 2025 Last Date: Registration Deadline Extended to March 31, Know How To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in and Other Details.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Amethi police station, Brijesh Singh, said, "The body has been sent for postmortem, and efforts are underway to trace the tractor and its driver."

Police are investigating the incident, and further legal action will be taken accordingly, he added.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)