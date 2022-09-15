New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The flexi staffing industry grew by 6.6 per cent in April-June compared to the year-ago period, adding 66,000 jobs, a report said on Thursday.

The staffing industry added 66,000 new flexi-workforce and registering a robust demand for flexi workforce after the third Covid wave, the report by the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), an industry body representing formal staffing companies, said.

Also Read | Oppo F21s Pro Series Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Flexi Staffing Industry Employment growth report for Q1 FY2023 showed that the staffing industry grew 28 per cent y-o-y and added 2.33 lakh new formal contract workforce in the July 2021 to June 2022 period.

Formal flexi/contract employment growth was largely witnessed from sectors like ecommerce, retail, manufacturing, BFSI, as they generated high demand.

Also Read | Amazon Alexa Will Soon Allow Advertisers To Answer Common Customer Questions.

Flexi staffing refers to temporary hiring of employees either for a fixed period or for a particular project.

General staffing demand from sectors like e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, BFSI were the main employment generators in the April-June 2022 quarter.

Other factors included renewed demand from across industries after the third Covid wave in Q4 FY2022, it stated.

With a successful vaccination programme and renewed confidence after minimal impact of the third Covid wave, growing consumption fueled demand for business growth and thereby growth in demand for workforce, it stated.

IT staffing industry demand remains cautious but employment is continuing with promising growth from Fintech, IT Infra, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data analytics etc to address with demands for digital adoption across sectors, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)