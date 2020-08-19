New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Edtech platform Flowbook on Wednesday said it will offer a monthly subscription-based solution through television sets to ensure inclusive delivery of education as a large number of students may not have access to computers, laptops and smartphones.

"In order to address the huge gap between making students learn a few topics versus providing them education while shaping their personality, the company has launched 'Flowbook Student Companion Program', which is a monthly subscription based education application for classes 6 to 10," a statement said.

Also Read | Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, Likely to Be Introduced as Rebranded Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C.

With a USP of using television sets as a mode of studying, the company also offers the curriculum on smartphones and laptops, it added.

Television, with a wide penetration across urban and rural landscapes, is available in a majority of houses today, and Flowbook plans to reach to the remotest of the areas across the country, the statement said.

Also Read | Motorola Razr 5G Might Get 2,633mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support: Report.

Flowbook, which is operated by Back to Basics Learning (India), currently has more than 10,000 registered students and more than 85 schools using the product.

"Flowbook has been designed keeping in mind that it is important to treat every student differently based on his or her capabilities by connecting them with a personal mentor. Our content library is the largest in India for students of classes 6-10," Flowbook founder and CEO Arjun Reddy said.

Unlike other products, Flowbook's videos are short in length, with an average of 2 to 3 minutes, keeping in mind the attention span of students, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)