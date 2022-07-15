Gondia, Jul 15 (PTI) Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Ltd, which operates regional airline Flybig, on Friday said it has extended flight services to Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

After the successful operation on Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad route under UDAN, a regional connectivity scheme of the government, Flybig services has been extended to Aurangabad, said Ratan Ambhore, Regional Head (Operations) of Flybig.

The airline is likely to extend flight services to other major cities like Pune and Ahmedabad, Ambhore said.

The flight from Aurangabad will take off at 7.45 am and reach Hyderabad at 9.30 am before landing in Gondia at 10.45 am. In return, people can take flight at 3.30 pm from Gondia to reach Aurangabad by around 7 pm via Hyderabad, it said.

The 72-seater aircraft is very convenient for those travelling from Gondia and nearby places to either Hyderabad or Aurangabad. Under UDAN scheme, the ticket price is also very affordable, Ambhore told PTI.

Flybig, which began operations from March 13, said it will start its Pune flights as soon as it gets new aircrafts.

