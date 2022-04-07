New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met top executives of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Schneider Electric and discussed investment opportunities in the country.

"Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman met Mr John Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board @cppinvestments, in New Delhi, today," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

Graham expressed a bullish outlook towards India and discussed investment opportunities in India through National Monetisation Pipeline, greenfield and brownfield infrastructure; digital economy and agri warehousing, the ministry said in another tweet.

Sitharaman also met Jean Pascal Tricoire, Global Chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric.

Areas of discussion between the two sides included focus on domestic manufacturing, greater investment in India, India as a manufacturing and innovation hub for export and energy outlook for India, another tweet said.

