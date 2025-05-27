Srinagar, May 27 (PTI) Former PDP MLA Ajaz Mir rejoined the party on Tuesday, less than a year since he had quit it after he was not given a ticket in the assembly elections.

The former MLA from Wachi in Shopian district of south Kashmir was welcomed to the party fold by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

"After many ups and downs, it was heartening to welcome Aijaz Mir back home. Our shared journey has seen its share of challenges, but I am hopeful we will walk forward with renewed purpose," Mufti said.

In a post on X, she said "Was lovely to see Aijaz Mir @MirAijaz89 after a long time today. Our shared journey has witnessed many ups & downs. I am confident that we will fulfill Mufti sahab's vision together."

Mir reaffirmed his "commitment to serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir while strengthening our shared democratic values".

Mir had quit the party in August 2024. He unsuccessfully contested the 2024 assembly elections as an independent candidate.

He had represented the Wachi assembly seat from 2014 to 2018.

