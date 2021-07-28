Hyderabad, July 28 (PTI): Under its Mission 1,000 Beds, the YouWeCan Foundation has set up 120 critical care unit (CCU) beds at the Government Medical College and General Hospital in Nizamabad, Telangana, on Wednesday.

The foundation was established by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The 1,000 beds were set up with financial support from global IT and professional services company Accenture, a press release said here.

The facility was inaugurated virtually by Yuvraj Singh.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and representatives from Accenture and the hospital were present on the occasion.

Funds from Accenture have also been used by YouWeCan Foundation to provide medical equipment such as BiPAP machines, ICU ventilators, patient monitors, crash carts and oxygen cylinders to the hospital, the release said.

Yuvraj Singh said, "We all have suffered tremendously during the second wave of COVID-19, including losing loved ones and struggling to procure oxygen, ICU beds and other critical care facilities when our family members were fighting for their lives."

"Through Mission 1000 Beds, we are setting up COVID-19 critical care facilities at hospitals across the country to increase the existing capacities, he was quoted as saying in the release.

