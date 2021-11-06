Mangaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) Prabhakar Kamath, founder of the Ideal ice creams and the famous Pabbas' ice cream parlour in the city, died at a private hospital here on Saturday, family sources said.

He was 79 and is survived by wife, son and two daughters.

Kamath had suffered severe head injuries when he was hit by a scooter in Bejai on October 28 and was being treated at the hospital.

He founded Ideal in 1975 that went on to earn fame and recognition and grew as one of the popular ice cream brands across the country. Ideal has five parlours in the city and its products are available in retail outlets in three states.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP, state ministers S Angara, Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs Vedyavyas Kamath, U T Khader, Bharat Y Shetty and former minister B Ramanath Rai condoled the demise of Kamath.

