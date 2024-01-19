Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) Four persons who were allegedly attempting an armed dacoity in the APMC market in Kalyan have been arrested, a police official said on Friday.

They were held in a trap laid near the market on Wednesday on the basis of a tip off, Bazarpeth police station senior inspector Ashok Honmane said.

"While four persons were arrested, three managed to flee from the spot in an autorickshaw. We recovered a chopper, a large knife, chilli powder, ropes and mobile phones. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code provisions for dacoity and other offences," he said.

Honmane identified the four arrested persons as Arfath Yusuf Sheikh (21), Azim Rauf Gaji (25), Arbaz Ismail Sheikh (24) and Anwar Shaukat Shah (25).

