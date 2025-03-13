New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Delhi government plans to expand free dialysis services under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme to all state-run hospitals, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event on World Kidney Day, the minister highlighted the city government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Announcing plans to expand the free dialysis services, he also said economically weaker sections would be prioritised in Delhi government hospitals, ensuring the same high-quality care for them as other patients.

Singh urged the medical staff to treat patients with professionalism and compassion, creating a more welcoming and supportive environment in hospitals.

He laid stress on the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to protect kidney health and said, "The kidney is an essential organ that helps remove waste materials, regulate blood pressure, support red blood cell production and maintain bone health."

Singh highlighted the rising prevalence of kidney diseases, attributing it to high blood sugar, hypertension, obesity and modern lifestyle, urging people to prioritise healthy habits.

Early detection and lifestyle modifications can significantly reduce the risk of kidney-related illnesses, the minister said.

People who have undergone kidney transplants or donated kidneys shared their experiences during the event, organised at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

The event was part of a global campaign to educate the public, caregivers, policymakers and the government about the importance of kidney health and preventing kidney disease.

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences Chancellor and Director Professor SK Sarin provided an overview of its advanced facilities for diagnosing and treating kidney diseases, according to a statement.

