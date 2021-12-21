Nashik, Dec 21 (PTI) A flat from where a gambling racket was being operated was raided on Tuesday in Nashik Road area, leading to the arrest of 27 people and seizure of goods worth Rs 68 lakh, police said.

Also Read | Gujarat Govt Cancels Recruitment Exam of Head Clerks Due to Paper Leak; Re-Test in March 2022.

The confiscated items include five cars, a two-wheeler and cash, the official said, adding that a case was registered by Upnagar polce station under IPC and Gambling Act provisions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)