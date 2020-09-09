Mangaluru, Sept 9 (PTI) Ganja leaves, buds and pieces of the ganja plant, weighing nearly 40 kg and worth Rs 19.97 lakh, have been seized during a raid here, police sources said on Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Ahmed Sabith of Mooda village was arrested in this connection on Tuesday while his accomplice escaped, the sources said.

In another operation, police seized 880 gm of ganja from an autorickshawin Veerakambha village in Bantwal taluk and arrested Muhammad Ali (28).

Two separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, have been registered, they said.

