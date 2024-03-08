Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has so far trained over 500 rural women on drone technology and has delivered 446 drones to women Self-Help Groups across 20 states till date, the company said on Friday.

Through initiatives like the 'Namo Drone Didi Yojana' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Garuda Aerospace has played a pivotal role in promoting gender equality and economic empowerment in rural communities.

The Namo Drone Didi Yojana scheme by the Centre aims to provide drones to 15,000 select Women SHGs to provide rental services to farmers for agricultural purposes.

Over 20 states across India have been positively impacted by the distribution of 446 drones to women self-help groups, enabling them to become key players in agricultural innovation and sustainability, Garuda Aerospace claimed in a statement today.

"I stand with the remarkable women who have joined me in navigating the aerospace landscape. Together, we have confronted the challenges of a traditionally male-dominated industry, striving to break barriers and pave the way for future generations," said company co-founder Rithika Agnishwar.

"Our journey towards equality is ongoing, and initiatives like comprehensive training programmes and equitable practices are essential steps forward," she said.

Garuda Aerospace is the first drone company to receive the DGCA approval for manufacturing and to offer drone pilot training. The success of Garuda Aerospace highlights the importance of gender diversity and inclusion in technology-driven sectors, it added.

