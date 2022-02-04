New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Logistics firm Gati Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 5.02 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 26.48 crore for the year-ago period, Gati said in a filing to BSE.

Income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 416.01 crore, over Rs 393.51 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. Gati and its five subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the business of express distribution, contract logistics, e-commerce logistics and fuel stations.

