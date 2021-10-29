New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) GE Power India on Friday said Neera Saggi, an independent director of the company, has put in her papers on October 28.

"Neera Saggi vide letter dated 28 October 2021 has resigned from the position of independent director of the company with effect from the close of business hours on October 28, 2021," according to a BSE filing.

As per the filing, the company further confirmed that there is no other material reason for her resignation other than those mentioned in the resignation letter.

"In order to effectively manage both my personal and professional commitments, I am wanting to optimise my existing board portfolio... Accordingly, I have decided to resign from the board with immediate effect i.e effective from the close of business hours on October 28, 2021.

"This communication is intended to serve as my resignation letter from the Board of the Company," Saggi said in her resignation letter. HRS hrs

