New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Homegrown digital mapping company Genesys International Corporation has secured a Rs 155 crore deal with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to develop Mumbai's 3D city model and map stack, the company said on Thursday.

The project entails the creation of a unified mapping platform, incorporating various layers such as the 3D reality mesh model, base map with advanced features and street imaging, and change detection map, it said.

Genesys will provide the development, implementation, and upkeep of a highly accurate 3D city model and map stack for Mumbai and also update the same for three years, it said.

"Genesys International Corporation Ltd has secured a groundbreaking deal with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The contract, valued at Rs 155 crore marks a significant milestone in advanced mapping technology being used for multiple use cases," the company said in a statement.

Genesys International Corporation, CMD, Sajid Malik said the contract marks a significant milestone for both Genesys International and the digital transformation of Mumbai.

"With this monumental opportunity, we look forward to leading Mumbai into a new era of development, where our advanced geospatial solutions will not only redefine urban planning but also foster sustainable growth and an enhanced quality of life for its residents," Malik said.

The award also has Veritas as a consortium partner, the statement said.

