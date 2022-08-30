Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Tuesday said it has appointed Vipul Shah as its Chairman for two years.

The GJEPC board members elected Shah as the Chairman for the period of September 2022-2024, the apex industry body in a statement said, adding he was the vice chairman for 2020-22.

"I feel privileged to return to the role of GJEPC chairman in these exciting times. The Indian gem and jewellery industry is at the start of yet another growth phase and is set to achieve the government's export target for our sector, of USD 45.7 billion in 2022-23," Shah said.

Vipul Shah served as the GJEPC chairman from 2012 to 2015.

Meanwhile, Kirit Bhansali of Smital Gems was elected as the new vice chairman of GJEPC.

"...the forthcoming Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) Act will give a boost to the SEZ (special economic zone) ecosystem and drive up export numbers. I take this opportunity to thank the government for continued support to the industry through a series of trade-friendly measures,” Shah said.

