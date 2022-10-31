New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Drug firm Glenmark on Monday said its US-based unit has launched Fingolimod capsules, used to treat multiple sclerosis, in the American market.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has launched the product, a generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Gilenya, in the strength of 0.5 mg.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 3932 Stenographer and Other Posts, Apply Online at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

"This launch confirms our commitment to provide quality and affordable pharmaceutical products to patients," Glenmark North America President Sanjeev Krishan said in a statement.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2022, the Gilenya capsules had achieved annual sales of around USD 1.8 billion.

Also Read | Sedition Law: Something May Happen in Next Parliament Session, AG R Venkataramani Tells Supreme Court on Pleas Against Section 124A.

The firm's current portfolio consists of 176 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace, the world's largest market for pharmaceutical products.

The Mumbai-based drug maker said its 47 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) were pending for approval with the US Food and Drug Administration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)