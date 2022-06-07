Panaji, Jun 7 (PTI) The police on Tuesday sealed an illegally operated spa in Anjuna beach village on orders of the North Goa district collector.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Launched Globally, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The action came a day after the police launched a crackdown on illegal spas and massage parlours operating in Goa on directions of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Also Read | DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 56 Scientists Posts on drdo.gov.in, Check Here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said Anjuna police had submitted a report to the North Goa collector after raiding the spa operating illegally in their jurisdiction.

The spa was operated by a man who hails from Tamil Nadu without a proper license, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)