Panaji, Jun 7 (PTI) Goa on Tuesday reported 62 COVID-19 cases, more than double the 30 cases detected a day earlier, a state health department official said.

The tally in the state is 2,46,115 while the toll remained unchanged at 3,832, he said.

The recovery count increased by eight to touch 2,41,955, leaving the state with an active caseload of 328, the official said.

With 915 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 19,56,632.

