New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old sharpshooter linked to the Gogi gang was arrested from outer Delhi, police said on Monday.

Sourav alias Kala, was arrested with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges during an operation near Mangolpuri Industrial Area on January 9, they said.

Also Read | EPFO ATM Card, Mobile App: From EPFO 3.0 Launch Date to Withdrawal Limits, Here's All You Need To Know.

Police said they received a tip-off about a suspicious individual near Raj Park area.

When police reached the spot, they spotted Sourav. He tried to flee when he saw the police, but the team overpowered him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

Also Read | What Is a Penny Stock? Risks, Rewards and Other Details About Shares of Companies That Trade at Low Prices.

During interrogation, Sourav confessed to receiving instructions from Monty Maan, a Gogi gang member residing abroad," he said.

Sourav disclosed that he was tasked with delivering some items to an associate, the officer said. He had been brainwashed by Maan through social media messages, Sharma added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)