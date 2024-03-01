Latest News | Govt Amends Rules to Mandate Gencos to Give Surplus Power to Exchanges

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The government on Friday said that the rules related to surplus power and late payment surcharge have been amended to ensure adequate supply of electricity to consumers and meet the growing demand.

Agency News PTI| Mar 01, 2024 07:58 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Govt Amends Rules to Mandate Gencos to Give Surplus Power to Exchanges

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The government on Friday said that the rules related to surplus power and late payment surcharge have been amended to ensure adequate supply of electricity to consumers and meet the growing demand.

The Government of India has amended the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules of 2022 which will enhance the reliability of power supply for all consumers, a power ministry statement said.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2024: Class 10 Examination Begins Today; Know Shift-Wise Timings, Important Guidelines.

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh said that a key amendment which has been made is related to surplus power which is within the declared generation capacity but not requisitioned by distribution companies.

The minister said that some power generators were not offering this surplus power in the market, thus resulting in unused power capacity at the national level.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

To address this issue and optimize the use of available power, power generators that do not offer their surplus power will now not be eligible to claim capacity or fixed charges corresponding to that surplus quantum.

Additionally, this surplus power cannot be offered for sale in the power exchange, at a price of more than 120 per cent of energy charge plus applicable transmission charge.

This will increase the likelihood of the surplus electricity getting purchased and utilized.

Furthermore, amendments have been made to align the Rules with statutory provisions related to accessing the national power grid.

These amendments facilitate distribution companies facing curtailment of access due to payment defaults, in getting quicker restoration of access to the national grid once they settle their outstanding dues.

Singh stated that the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules were introduced in 2022 to tackle cash flow challenges faced mainly by generation companies and transmission companies and to promote timely payments across the power sector.

Since their notification, there has been significant progress in recovering outstanding dues, with most distribution companies now adhering to regular payment schedules.

The total unpaid bills have reduced from around Rs 1.4 lakh crores in June 2022 to around Rs. 48,000 crores in February 2024, it stated.

The amendments were notified on February 29, 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Article 370 Box Office: Yami Gautam’s Film Collects Rs 38.82 Crore In Its First Week In India! Article 370 Box Office: Yami Gautam’s Film Collects Rs 38.82 Crore In Its First Week In India!
Close
Search

Latest News | Govt Amends Rules to Mandate Gencos to Give Surplus Power to Exchanges

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The government on Friday said that the rules related to surplus power and late payment surcharge have been amended to ensure adequate supply of electricity to consumers and meet the growing demand.

Agency News PTI| Mar 01, 2024 07:58 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Govt Amends Rules to Mandate Gencos to Give Surplus Power to Exchanges

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The government on Friday said that the rules related to surplus power and late payment surcharge have been amended to ensure adequate supply of electricity to consumers and meet the growing demand.

The Government of India has amended the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules of 2022 which will enhance the reliability of power supply for all consumers, a power ministry statement said.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2024: Class 10 Examination Begins Today; Know Shift-Wise Timings, Important Guidelines.

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh said that a key amendment which has been made is related to surplus power which is within the declared generation capacity but not requisitioned by distribution companies.

The minister said that some power generators were not offering this surplus power in the market, thus resulting in unused power capacity at the national level.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

To address this issue and optimize the use of available power, power generators that do not offer their surplus power will now not be eligible to claim capacity or fixed charges corresponding to that surplus quantum.

Additionally, this surplus power cannot be offered for sale in the power exchange, at a price of more than 120 per cent of energy charge plus applicable transmission charge.

This will increase the likelihood of the surplus electricity getting purchased and utilized.

Furthermore, amendments have been made to align the Rules with statutory provisions related to accessing the national power grid.

These amendments facilitate distribution companies facing curtailment of access due to payment defaults, in getting quicker restoration of access to the national grid once they settle their outstanding dues.

Singh stated that the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules were introduced in 2022 to tackle cash flow challenges faced mainly by generation companies and transmission companies and to promote timely payments across the power sector.

Since their notification, there has been significant progress in recovering outstanding dues, with most distribution companies now adhering to regular payment schedules.

The total unpaid bills have reduced from around Rs 1.4 lakh crores in June 2022 to around Rs. 48,000 crores in February 2024, it stated.

The amendments were notified on February 29, 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Rameshwaram Cafe
100K+ searches
Nepal vs namibia
50K+ searches
Smriti Mandhana
50K+ searches
Avtar Saini Intel India
20K+ searches
F1
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India

Maharashtra: Former Intel’s Director Avtar Saini Dies in Tragic Accident While Riding Bicycle in Navi Mumbai

  • Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Functions Begin With Anna Seva in Gujarat’s Jamnagar; Ambani and Merchant Families Seen Serving Traditional Gujarati Food to Villagers (Watch Video)

  • Leopard Rescued in Jammu and Kashmir: Wildlife Department Rescues Big Cat From Village in Udhampur District (Watch Video)

  • AAP Minister Atishi Alleges LG VK Saxena of Working For BJP Over Stalling Solar Policy Approved by Delhi Cabinet (Watch Video)

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Rameshwaram Cafe
    100K+ searches
    Nepal vs namibia
    50K+ searches
    Smriti Mandhana
    50K+ searches
    Avtar Saini Intel India
    20K+ searches
    F1
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot