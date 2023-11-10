New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) SJVN Ltd on Friday said the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has given its approval to the company's detailed project reports (DPRs) for two hydro projects worth around Rs 40,000 crore.

While the Etalin hydroelectric power (HEP) is of 3,097 MW, the Attunli HEP is of 680 MW, SJVN said in a statement.

"Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power has transferred concurrences of DPRs of 3,097 MW Etalin HEP & 680 MW Attunli HEP in favour of the Company. CEA has also extended the validity of said concurrences," the company said.

The project cost of Etalin HEP at March 2022 price level is Rs 32,813 crore and for Attunli HEP it is Rs 6,866 crore.

The 3,097 MW Etalin HEP is the largest hydro project under development in the country.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between the company and Arunachal Pradesh government for executing these five hydro power projects in August 2023. The DPR of these projects are under the process of revalidation from the CEA.

On commissioning, the Etalin HEP will generate 12,752 Million Units of electricity and Etalin HEP will generate 2,814 Million Units. The levelized tariff from both the projects is Rs 4.51 per unit.

"The projects on completion would usher in an era of overall socio-economic development in the state of Arunachal Pradesh by strengthening infrastructure such as roads and bridges, community assets, health care services, women empowerment, skill development and education, generating multiple avenues of employment, sustainable development etc along with added benefits to Project Associated Families," SJVN said.

