New Delhi, October 1: The Centre on Thursday said it has procured 1,04,417 tonnes of paddy worth Rs 197 crore in the past five days at minimum support price (MSP) from Punjab and Haryana.

With the release of procurement data on a daily basis, the government possibly aims to send a message to farmers protesting against new farm laws that it has no intention of scrapping procurement at MSP.

Farmers of Punjab and Haryana and several other states are protesting against the new farm laws, which they feel will lead to procurement in the hands of corporates and the end of MSP regime. In a statement, the Union Agriculture Ministry said about 91,005 tonnes of paddy from Punjab and 13,412 tonnes from Haryana has been procured at MSP of Rs 1,888 per quintal in the past five days till September 30.

A total of 1,04,417 tonnes of paddy at Rs 197 crore under MSP has been procured from 8,059 farmers of Haryana and Punjab during the period, it added. Paddy procurement commenced from September 26 in Punjab and Haryana, while in the remaining states it commenced on September 28.

For the current year, the government has fixed the MSP of paddy (common grade) at Rs 1,868 per quintal, while that of A-grade variety at Rs 1,888 per quintal. Besides, under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), the government, through its nodal agencies, has procured 46.35 tonnes of moong at Rs 33 lakh MSP value so far, benefiting 48 farmers in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, 5,089 tonnes of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured, benefiting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the past three days.

The ministry said it has given nod for procurement of 14.09 lakh tonnes of kharif pulses and oilseeds from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana. For other states and union territories, approval will be accorded on receipt of proposal. Cotton procurement for the 2020-21 season will commence from October 1.

