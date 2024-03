Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the state government is committed to taking strict action against the culprits in paper leak cases and they will not be spared under any circumstances.

Sharma gave instructions to adopt a policy of zero tolerance towards paper leaks and recruitment scams, and also directed to identify government employees with suspected roles in such scams.

The chief minister was holding a review meeting of the action taken in the paper leak cases by the Special Operations Group (SOG).

He said that incidents like paper leak are a blow to the dreams of the youth and praised the action by SOG and said that this has strengthened the faith of the common people and the youth in the law and order system, which is very important for the overall development of the state.

Sharma said the SOG team is taking action in the right direction and should remain consistent in this process. He said special awards will be given to policemen for distinguished and noteworthy services.

He assured the SOG officials that all necessary resources will be provided to them to investigate these cases.

