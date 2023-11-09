New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The government on Thursday said it extended the last date till November 30 for submitting the request for qualification for empanelment of third-party coal testing agencies.

The Ministry of Coal and the coal companies have taken various measures to achieve the objective of supply of quality coal to all consumers.

The third-party testing agencies (TPA) are being empanelled for the collection, preparation, analysis and documentation of coal samples at different coal loading points.

"The Ministry of Coal has extended the date for submitting the Request for Qualification (RFQ) for empanelment of Third-Party Testing Agencies... till 17:00 Hrs , 30th November 2023," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further said that experienced entities are invited to submit online applications for RFQ.

The Coal Controller's Organisation, a key subordinate office under the Ministry of Coal, oversees the grading of coal, lignite seams, mines, quality surveillance and other responsibilities.

Now all the consumers of Coal India Ltd (CIL) have the option for quality assessment of the supplies through independent third-party sampling agencies.

These accredited third-party agencies have been engaged to ascertain coal quality from loaded coal wagons, lorries as per prescribed norms.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

