New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The government on Monday imposed a minimum import price of Rs 20,108 per tonne till June next year.

In a notification, the DGFT said that the Minimum Import Price (MIP) of Rs 20,108 per tonne is imposed on Disodium Carbonate (Soda Ash) up to June 30 next year.

"The existing free import policy, as it stands prior to the issuance of this notification, shall be in effect starting from 1st July 2025, unless expressly amended by subsequent notification," it added.

Soda ash is used in various industries, including glass, chemicals, and detergents.

