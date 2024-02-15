New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The government on Thursday invited applications for appointment to the posts of judicial members and technical members in the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT).

There are 63 vacancies for the post of judicial members and 32 vacant positions for technical member (Centre) and 1 for technical member (state).

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for 131 Managerial and Other Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How to Apply.

GSTAT will have one principal bench at Delhi and 31 state benches at various locations across states.

"The Department of Revenue (DoR), Ministry of Finance has invited applications for appointment to the posts of the Judicial Members, Technical Members (Centre) and Technical Member (State) in the Principal bench and States benches of GSTAT," an official statement said.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in: Admit Card for Group 2 Services Examination Out, Know Steps To Download.

Minimum age to apply is 50 years (as on last date of application). Pay is Rs 2.25 lakh (fixed) per month. All other allowances and terms and conditions of service (DA, Medical etc.) shall be the same as applicable to central government officers carrying the same pay.

The last date for application is March 31.

The government shall appoint the members on the recommendations of a search-cum-selection committee.

Shortlisted candidates may be called for personal interaction by the committee, if deemed necessary and proper. The committee shall recommend a panel of suitable candidates, on the basis of overall evaluation, to the government to make the appointments.

The Lok Sabha in December last year passed a bill to raise the age limit of the president and members of the GSTAT. Taxpayers who are litigating against GST demands in various high courts or the Supreme Court will have the liberty to withdraw their cases and approach GSTAT once the benches start functioning.

The bill seeks to cap the age for president and members of GSTAT at 70 years and 67 years.

An advocate with 10 years of 'substantial experience' in litigation in matters relating to indirect taxes in the Appellate Tribunal, would be eligible to be appointed as a judicial member of GSTAT.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)