New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative has reviewed five key infrastructure proposals in the metro rail and civil aviation sectors, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

"A total of five infrastructure proposals were evaluated -- four Metro Rail projects proposed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and one Greenfield Airport project proposed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation," it said.

These initiatives are expected to reduce travel time, support urban decongestion, and stimulate regional growth across the concerned areas, it added.

