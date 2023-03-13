New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The government on Monday said a berth will be developed for handling multipurpose clean cargo, including container cargo, at Deendayal Port in Kandla, Gujarat.

It will be set up on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis under public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Forecast: Rainfall, Thunderstorms Likely From March 14, Says Met Department.

The project will develop Berth No 13 at an estimated cost of Rs 168 crore for handling vessels up to 75,000 DWT, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) said in a statement.

The development of this project by MoPSW is in line with the efforts to provide world-class infrastructure and services to its stakeholders and to cater to the future requirements of the hinterland.

Also Read | Reliance Health Infinity Policy Offers India's First Credit Score-Based Discount on Premium.

The proposed facility will be used for handling multipurpose clean cargo, viz food grains, sugar, salt, silica clay, Ro-Ro cargo, timber logs, and project cargo, including container cargo on PPP mode, by allotting the berth to the successful bidder on 'as-is-where-is' basis through DBFOT under PPP mode.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)