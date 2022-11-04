New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Friday held discussions with stakeholders of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) on the issue of work from home facility.

The consultations assume significance as the ministry is considering to allow 100 per cent Work From Home (WFH) for employees of units in SEZs.

Also Read | DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 17 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

In a tweet, the office of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, he "held consultations with SEZ stakeholders over Work from Home facility. With the hybrid model here to stay, the government is working to provide flexibility and create jobs in small cities to boost exports and fuel growth".

At present, WFH is permitted for a maximum period of one year in a SEZ unit and can be extended to 50 per cent of the total employees.

Also Read | Odd-Even May Come Back in Delhi Amid Worsening Air Quality: Know Rules, Expected Date, Previous Exemptions of Traffic Rationing Measure Being Considered by Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Government.

Meanwhile, Goyal also held a meeting with Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chern-Chyi Chen.

"Discussed enhanced cooperation in several areas of mutual interest and explored ways to further boost bilateral trade and investments between India and Taiwan," a separate tweet said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)