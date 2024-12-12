New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the industry leaders to empower divyangjans through skill training and employment opportunities.

Industry must devise ways to make skill development available in Braille and for those who have other physical impairments, he noted.

He also said there is a need to develop certain skills that would help them become independent.

Mentioning the example of SEEPZ in Mumbai, where 1,500 visually impaired children are trained by the Gem and Jewellery sector for jobs in the same industry, Goyal suggested the participants to take enabling divyangjans as a mission by identifying their strengths and making them employable.

"Grievance and customer support centres are areas where divyangjans can work, and even in sports. We can also promote divyangjan sports festivals to encourage them more," the minister said.

