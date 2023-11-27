Noida, Nov 27 (PTI) Greater Noida could soon get footpaths built with paver block tiles that are made of waste material, as the local development authority plans to partner with the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) for the unique project, officials said on Monday.

During its presentation to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), CRRI representatives said paver block tiles prepared from waste material are being used abroad. If it is used in Greater Noida, it will be the first city in the country to use this technology, according to an official statement.

A memorandum of understanding between the GNIDA and CRRI is expected within two weeks, the statement said.

“The GNIDA is going to enter into an agreement with CRRI very soon. Along with this, there is also a preparation to use tiles made of waste material in making footpaths in Greater Noida. This was agreed upon in CRRI's presentation before Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar in the presence of Additional CEOs Medha Rupam and Annapurna Garg,” the GNIDA said in the statement.

“Good roads are the identity of Greater Noida. The Greater Noida Authority is making efforts to improve it further. It is preparing to engage CRRI as a consultant agency to build eco-friendly and more quality roads using modern technology,” the statement added.

These paver block tiles would act as an environment-friendly option, the officials said.

The local development authority said it would use paver block tiles prepared from polythene and other construction waste materials. The authority will provide waste material to the institute, in return of which it will get paver block tiles at affordable rates, they added.

"Lower rates will also result in savings. These tiles will last a long time. There will be very less expenditure on their maintenance also,” the statement noted.

The CEO has instructed all the local work circles to identify model roads where CRRI's paver block tiles could be used for constructing footpaths, it added.

The GNIDA said it is going to sign the MoU with the CRRI in the next two weeks and once it is done, the research institute would provide its consultancy on several areas such as methods to make the roads in Greater Noida eco-friendly, preparing estimates for road construction using modern technology, and increasing the quality of roads, among others.

