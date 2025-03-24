New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) B2B manufacturing and supply chain enablement start-up Groyyo on Monday said it has acquired a 51 per cent stake in US-based Oussum Inc for an undisclosed sum as part of its expansion in the US retail and fashion market.

The Gurugram-based firm, which majorly focuses on the garments sector, said through a partnership with Oussum Inc it will not only offer an end-to-end design to delivery service to retailers and brands across the US but with also work to grow omni-channel retail presence for private labels operated by the company.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission vs 8th Pay Commission: What is the salary difference under 7th and 8th CPC?.

The company will work closely to scale private labels operating under the brands of 'Oussum' and 'Gypsie Blu' across both offline and online channels in the US, Groyyo said in a statement.

While the brands are already retailing at Target, Walmart, Burlington and TJ Maxx stores across the US, the company will double down on scaling this presence to platforms and stores across all corners of the US and North America, it added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Groyyo Co-founder & CEO Subin Mitra said over the last four years the company has been building a backward integrated SME supply chain for fashion and apparel across South Asia.

"With the emergence and dominance of fast fashion across the US we believe the timing is better than ever before for us to go deeper and offer an end-to-end shelf to warehouse offering to customers across the US," he said.

Oussum Inc CEO Amit Bansal said the company has been working closely with the Groyyo team for three years now.

"We are confident through our combined synergies across manufacturing and retail we can build an industry leading fast fashion house across the US which will soon be present at every store, retailer and online platform across the region," he added.

Groyyo said the combined US operations have been growing rapidly and are closing in March 2025 at a USD 8 million revenue and projected to get to a USD 100 million revenue scale by FY28.

The company will also continue to leverage its strong sourcing base across South Asia, now strengthened further with its physical network of warehousing across the US to offer an end-to-end design to warehousing offering to fashion brands and retailers across the US.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)