Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Monday reported an 11-per cent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 98 crore for the quarter ended December 2024.

Revenue from operations for the quarter also grew 38 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,271 crore, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 147 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 130 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the December quarter was Rs 8.57 compared to Rs 7.70 in the year-earlier period.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

"This reflects the company's continued focus on operational efficiency and delivering value to our stakeholders. Our order book remains robust and ongoing projects are progressing smoothly.

“We anticipate securing more orders in the coming months, further strengthening our order book position. The future looks bright for GRSE,” said Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)