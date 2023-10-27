Gurugram, Oct 27 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested three accused of demanding gold worth Rs 20 lakh as extortion from a shopkeeper, an official said.

An FIR was registered in this regard at Shivaji Nagar police station, police said.

According to the police, a shopkeeper filed a complaint that on October 21 when he opened his shop, he found a letter and a memory card. The letter demanded him to reach under the bridge of Agra-Yamuna Expressway at 5 pm on October 22 with gold worth Rs 20 lakh, failing which they would kill his family and burn down his shops and warehouses.

“In the memory card, there was a video of an explosion and another video of an automatic explosive device. I gave them Rs 2 lakh at their place but they again demanded extortion and then I moved to police”, the shopkeeper had said in his complaint.

A team of Inspector Anand Kumar, in-charge of Sector-31 Crime Branch, conducted raids and arrested three accused on Thursday night. The accused were identified as Rajendra Singh (45), a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, his nephew Hazari Prasad (24) and K Sanjay Kumar (28), a native of Madhubani in Bihar, police said.

Rajendra and his nephew Hazari Prasad live in Gurugram's Krishna Nagar colony, while Sanjay lives in Shakti Nagar colony, police added.

“Rajendra and Sanjay work in the same company in Gurugram. To earn money easily and quickly, they had hatched the plan and involved many other friends with them. We are conducting raids to nab another accused,” said Varun Dhawan, ACP crime.

