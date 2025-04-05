Gurugram, Apr 5 (PTI) Four people who allegedly provided bank accounts to cybercriminals engaged in sexual extortion have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Police was acting on a complaint that cyberfraudsters allegedly cheated him of Rs 1.2 lakh by blackmailing him with his fake pornographic videos.

Gurugram cyber police arrested four men from Sikar in Rajasthan on Friday who allegedly provided the bank accounts to the cyber criminals involved.

Sameer, Roop Kishore, Shravan and Manoj are all residents of Sikar, they said. The cybercriminals are yet to be caught.

Bank accounts of Sameer and Shravan were used for the fraud and and Roop Kishore and Manoj hepled arrange these accounts to the cyber fraudsters, said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cyber).

For this, Shravan, Sameer and Roop Kishore got Rs 3,000 and Manoj got Rs 6,000, he said.

"We are questioning the accused and conducting raids to nab the main cyber criminals," the ACP said.

